Chicweed Design & Landscaping has been creating artistic Container Gardens and Landscapes for nearly a decade. While we no longer offer a retail location, we do continue to offer outstanding Container garden services and drought tolerant landscapes. Our clients have referred to our style as “floral” in container designs and the landscapes designs artistic with a focus on color & texture.

We are truly passionate about the materials we use, low water shrubs, succulents, boulders and pottery to accent the landscape and surrounding space. Living in San Diego allows us to have an extension of outdoor living space, were here to make it inviting and beautiful! Visit us at chicweed.com