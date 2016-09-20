Wade gets 1.5 percent pay hike

SOLANA BEACH — Having met the job standards during his first year, City Manager Greg Wade received a $2,970 raise, effective July 1, bringing his annual base salary to $200,970.

Wade was hired by the city in May 2015 with a three-year contract that provides for a yearly performance and compensation review.

Mayor Dave Zito and Councilman Mike Nichols make up a subcommittee that conducted three evaluations this summer. They determined the pay hike “is merited,” according to the staff report.

The raise represents a 1.5 percent increase from Wade’s initial base salary of $198,000. He also receives a $5,400 annual car allowance.

The increase is commensurate to the general percentage pay hikes provided to the represented employees of the city.

Wade, who previously served as assistant city manager in Imperial Beach, was hired after an extensive search to replace David Ott, who held the top position in Solana Beach since 2006.