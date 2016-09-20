Wade gets 1.5 percent pay hike

, , 0

SOLANA BEACH — Having met the job standards during his first year, City Manager Greg Wade received a $2,970 raise, effective July 1, bringing his annual base salary to $200,970.

Wade was hired by the city in May 2015 with a three-year contract that provides for a yearly performance and compensation review.

Mayor Dave Zito and Councilman Mike Nichols make up a subcommittee that conducted three evaluations this summer. They determined the pay hike “is merited,” according to the staff report.

The raise represents a 1.5 percent increase from Wade’s initial base salary of $198,000. He also receives a $5,400 annual car allowance.

The increase is commensurate to the general percentage pay hikes provided to the represented employees of the city.

Wade, who previously served as assistant city manager in Imperial Beach, was hired after an extensive search to replace David Ott, who held the top position in Solana Beach since 2006.

No Comments Yet 0
Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Sign up to get the latest headlines straight to your inbox

Tweets by @coastnewsgroup

 
The Coast News Group
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?