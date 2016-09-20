Paris to host book signing, talk Chargers at Warwick’s

LA JOLLA —Warwick’s is hosting local sports writer, Jay Paris Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. to discuss and sign his new book, “Game of My Life San Diego Chargers.”

Paris is a celebrated sports journalist and current freelance columnist for The Coast News.

As a staff writer for the San Diego Union-Tribune and North County Times from 1992 to 2013, he covered the Chargers as his regular beat.

A three-time recipient of awards from the Pro Football Writers Association of America, Paris writes about the Chargers and Padres as an Associated Press, USA Today and mlb.com correspondent.

He lives in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available. Only books purchased from Warwick’s will be signed.

In “Game of My Life San Diego Chargers,” fans can immerse themselves in all the greatest moments in Chargers history.

Paris expertly chronicles all of the greatest Charger moments, including the team’s 13 playoff appearances, their heart-breaking loss in the 1995 Super Bowl, and their glory runs in the mid-2000s.

Chargers fans can experience all the glory of their favorite team with first-hand interviews from over a dozen legendary players, including LaDainian Tomlinson, Dan Fouts, Ron Mix, Burt Grossman, and Nick Hardwick.

Each former great shares his most memorable game as a Charger, from the pregame jitters to the on-field glory, to the postgame locker room celebration.

Warwick’s is at 7812 Girard Ave., in La Jolla.