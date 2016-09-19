Woodhead out for the season; Chargers get first win

SAN DIEGO — Danny Woodhead’s torn ACL leaves the Chargers without another of its core players for the season.

Woodhead, 31, the team’s most senior running back, tore the ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in his right knee after catching a short pass and turning up field in the first quarter of the Chargers home opening win 38-14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He was placed on injured reserve Monday, joining teammate and wide receiver Keenan Allen, who was lost to the season with the same injury during week one in Kansas City in a play against the Chiefs.

Also on Sunday, cornerback Jahleel Addae fractured his left clavicle while making a play.

Addae was having surgery to repair the fracture on Monday, according to Chargers head coach Mike McCoy.

As for the string of injuries, McCoy said it was an opportunity for somebody else to step up.

Replacing Woodhead’s productivity, on and off the field for the team, will be tough, he said. “It’s a shame that this happened. But I’ll promise you one thing, Danny will be back stronger than ever.”

With Woodhead’s recent injury, the Chargers now have 14 players on the injured/reserve list this season. It’s uncertain yet what Addae’s status will be following his surgery.

Injuries have become commonplace with the Chargers, which McCoy, when asked why that was, said he didn’t have an answer for. “I wish I did,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate. It’s happened an awful lot here the past couple of years, but we’re not going to complain. We’re not going to make excuses for anything. We’ve got a job to do and we’ll go out there Sunday, just like we did last week,” McCoy said.

Despite losing more key personnel, McCoy said he was pleased with all three phases of the team’s win against the Jaguars, calling it an “efficient win.”

“We played an outstanding game,” McCoy said.

His next challenge — besides filling the holes left by injured players — is to begin preparing for next Sunday’s match up against the 0-2 Colts in Indianapolis.

The organization announced a roster move on Monday, signing former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Griff Whalen.