Timeshare plan heats up on north shore of Agua Hedionda Lagoon

CARLSBAD — A long running battle between residents and the city’s planning department has been renewed over a proposal on the north shore of Agua Hedionda Lagoon.

On Wednesday, a proposal for a 20-unit timeshare complex at 4509 Adams Street will go before the planning commission. The planning department recommends approval of the project, according to city records.

James Courtney, a board member of the Agua Hedionda Lagoon Foundation, is seeking to redevelop the current structure on the shores of the lagoon into the Carlsbad Boat Club Resort.

Courtney’s application to the city is requesting approval of a tentative tract map, non-residential planned unit development permit and conditional use permit.

The three-story project calls for a 19,884 square-foot building with 20 units, 30-space parking garage, two boat storage spaces, two visitor spaces outside the garage and a 30-foot by 45-foot courtyard.

He proposed a 26-unit project in 2008, but was denied by the commission and city council. The commission and council noted the project had too many units to justify approval.

Many neighborhood residents, meanwhile, are opposing the new project citing numerous concerns including safety, traffic and assimilation.

Currently, the site is the only parcel in the area zoned Visitor Commercial/Residential Tourist, while every other property is zoned residential.

At least two homeowners associations and at least 10 residents have sent protest letters to the city voicing their opposition to the plan.

Opponents noted the project is nearly the same in terms of square footage and bedroom size as the previous plan. One resident noted the new proposal is 76 square-feet and three bedrooms smaller than the previous plan.

Residents also said the lagoon’s ecosystem, narrow street, noise and water traffic were other reasons the project should be denied.

Perhaps the biggest objection, however, is residents said the project is incompatible with the area. The waterfront properties, minus the project, plus surrounding homes are single-family residences and a building with dozens of tourists doesn’t make sense.

The planning department report, however, states in the application the project would provide street improvements and the geotechnical report indicates the project is suitable for the type and density.

In addition, a preliminary hydrology report indicates all runoff can be controlled on site.