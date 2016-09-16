Suspects sought in jewelry store thefts

ENCINITAS — San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station are asking for the public’s help to locate a man and woman wanted in connection with two burglaries at an Encinitas store.

The burglaries happened on Aug. 20 and Sept. 2 at Consignment Classics on South El Camino Real. A total of $80,000 in jewelry was stolen during the thefts.

It is believed the suspects in this case are Rob Scott 53, and Heidi Doyle, 42. They may be traveling in a gold 2009 Volkswagen EOS with California license plate number 6YJB907.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Scott and Doyle should call the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station at (760) 966-3500 or the Crime

Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anonymous email and text messages can be sent in via sdcrimestoppers.org.