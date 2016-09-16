Dove Library renovations completed, time to celebrate

CARLSBAD — One last celebration for renovations to the Dove Library will be in full swing Saturday.

The Carlsbad Library and Arts Foundation’s annual “Night at the Library,” runs from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and features music, dinner, tours and dancing.

Tickets cost $50 per person.

The foundation, meanwhile, is celebrating the Dove Library’s rebirth after the city pumped $11 million to upgrade the Dove and Cole facilities. The Dove Library’s renovations were completed in June with upgrades to technology, spacing, auditorium, digital resources and more.

On Saturday, San Diego musicians Melanie Taylor and Terry Wollman will perform in the Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium, while attendees will also enjoy an Italian dinner and dessert.

But the biggest star will be the guest of honor, Ben Schulman, whose late wife, Ruby G., is the namesake for the auditorium. Ben Schulman recently turned 99 and is a long time patron of the library.

The event raises money to support the Carlsbad library and arts facilities and programs for all patrons.

Improvements for the library, meanwhile, focused on enhancing community gathering spaces and seeking to create a “living room” feel by removing the interior south staircase and adding more comfortable seating areas for patrons.

Outdoor improvements had the same goal and included redesigning the courtyard and adding a new patio and café with expanded food and drink options. The improved outdoor spaces will provide new opportunities for outdoor library programs and events.

Individual and collaborative use will be improved with enhanced technology, additional wireless Internet connectivity and power access, additional study rooms and a new technology lab to serve as a versatile learning center. Similar to the Cole Library, the Dove Library also added dedicated teen areas where young adults can gather to study or collaborate. A new Friends of the Library bookstore was also part of the project.

The Ruby G. Schulman Auditorium, located in the complex, was remodeled to improve accessibility and enhance visibility of the stage including new seating. The auditorium’s video production and other audio-visual equipment was upgraded to new digital technology.

For tickets, visit carlsbadlibraryartsfoundation.org or call (760) 651-2523.