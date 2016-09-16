District hits reset on superintendent search

ENCINITAS — The San Dieguito Union High School District’s search for a new superintendent went back to the proverbial drawing board this month, after the school board announced the search is ongoing after its first round of interviews.

The district announced on Sept. 2 that the board had conducted interviews but emerged from the interviews without making a selection.

“San Dieguito deserves the very best,” Board President Beth Hergesheimer said, “The Board of Trustees is committed to finding the perfect match for our district, teachers, students, and community.”

The board has not made public its next steps in the superintendent search, but said that interim superintendent Eric Dill will remain in that capacity for the time being.

Dill has been with the district since 2001 and was associate superintendent of business services before being appointed interim superintendent.

Hergesheimer said the Board of Trustees is pleased with Dill, noting that he, “brings stable, confident leadership from his years of experience and relationships throughout the district.”