It’s time to get the fall party started

EYE EXAMS FOR KIDS

In time for Back to School, Encinitas optometrist Jeff Anshel at E Street Eyes has announced that he will be offering free vision examinations to any new patients between the ages of 5 and 12 years old through the end of September, 2016. To make an appointment, call E Street Eyes at (760) 931-1390.

SUPPORTERS OF MEASURE MM

The MiraCosta College Measure MM on the November ballot has received endorsements from Biocom, San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation, San Diego County Taxpayers Association, the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce and the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce. The MiraCosta College Board of Trustees voted to place Measure MM, a $455 million local college improvement bond measure, on the November ballot. If approved by local voters, the measure would upgrade career training facilities in science, nursing, healthcare and skilled trades; improve facilities for veterans’ job training and counseling; update instructional technology; improve access for students with disabilities and replace roofs, electrical systems and plumbing. All funds are to stay in the community to support MiraCosta College.

FLORIST DESIGNATED DESIGNER

Mallory Green, of Carmel Valley, has been granted the Certified Floral Designer designation by the American Institute of Floral Designers. AIFD annually conducts a rigorous peer evaluation process and grants the esteemed recognition to floral designers who demonstrate artistic floral knowledge and superiority.

SALINAS TO LA COSTA

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has named Steve Salinas the branch manager for its Encinitas/La Costa office. He was the branch manager for the Rancho Santa Fe and Olivenhain offices and has shifted responsibilities to continue managing the Olivenhain office along with the Encinitas/La Costa office. He will no longer manage the Rancho Santa Fe office.

DEL MAR SCIENTISTS DIES

Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego Emeritus Professor of Geology, Edward Litton (Jerry) Winterer, died Aug. 30 at his home in Del Mar. He was 91. Winterer was a renowned expert in the study of sediments and involved in the Deep Sea Drilling Project.

CIMUSZ TO VISTA

Lorraine Cimusz has affiliated with the Rancho Santa Fe office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage as an independent sales associate. Cimusz comes to the office with more than 12 years of real estate experience. Prior to moving into real estate sales, Cimusz was responsible for managing real estate agents. She is an active volunteer with Operation HOPE Vista Shelter where she cooks, serves meals and leads craft sessions with their younger clients.

LEADERSHIP AWARD

Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County was recognized for outstanding leadership and increasing the number of children served in their communities, at the 2016 National Conference as the Large Agency Alliance Board of the Year. This is the first time in the agency’s 55 -year history of winning this award.

NOW OPEN Decoy Dockside Dining opened Aug. 28 at the Lakehouse Hotel & Resort, 1035 La Bonita Drive, Lake San Marcos. Chef DJ Tangalin is formally of JRDN at Tower23 Hotel.

GOOD THINGS IN VISTA

DEI Holdings, Inc., a Vista consumer electronics company, recently held its Charitable Foundation Gala and golf tournament, where it announced its charitable foundation – Forte for Children – has raised almost $4.5 million in grants since its founding. Established to ensure disadvantaged children in the community have access to music programs and music therapy, the foundation distributed more than $321,000 to its key beneficiaries stemming from donations made at its Charity Gala Aug. 20.