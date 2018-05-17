10th Annual Reconnaissance Challenge held at Camp Pendleton Thursday
Judging a passion for Oceanside brewerby Steve Puterski, , 0
Beer has never been more popular. Especially here in North County, where craft brewers have found a home, most...
49th candidates discuss their top issues at forumby Wendy Vurik, , 0
Eleven of the 16 candidates running for the 49th District Congressional primary participated in a candidate forum May 15...
LGBTQ Resource Center celebrates a decade of community supportby Kelli Kyle, , 0
North County LGBTQ Resource Center, a non-profit organization providing resources and support for those who identify as lesbian, gay,...
Residents pack council meeting to voice SOAR, hotel concernsby Wendy Vurik, , 3
With two important issues to address during its May 9 meeting, the Oceanside City Council was met with a...
MiraCosta rugby wins national title — and its players’ futuresby Community, , 0
Who said the Final Four was over? After besting the University of the Pacific and top-seeded Humboldt State University...
Candidates stake positions at 76th Assembly forumby Aaron Burgin, , 1
MiraCosta College played host to six of the candidates in the 76th State Assembly District race, as they fielded...
Neighborhood group meets to discuss hotels and cannabisby Promise Yee, , 1
The Oceanside Coastal Neighborhood Association held its monthly meeting on April 17 and discussed planned hotels and city medical...
Tri-City Hospital Auxiliary prepares for charity dog walkby Christina Macone-Greene, , 0
On May 19, Mance Buchanon Park in Oceanside is the place to be for the fifth annual Tails on...
